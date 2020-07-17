e-paper
Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Hungarian GP

Hamilton was .086 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .527 seconds ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

other-sports Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:16 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In gloomy conditions with light rain on the Hungaroring track, Hamilton was .086 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .527 seconds ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

Lance Stroll was fourth for Racing Point, which uses Mercedes engines. Ferrari again lacked pace, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both more than one second behind Hamilton’s leading time.

There is a second practice later Friday. The Mercedes drivers have won one race each from pole position this season. Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP and Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP in Austria last Sunday for his 85th F1 win.

