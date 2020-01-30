e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Hamilton says he has not spoken to Mercedes about a new deal amid Ferrari rumours

Hamilton says he has not spoken to Mercedes about a new deal amid Ferrari rumours

The British driver’s £40 million ($52 million)-a-season deal expires at the end of the year and he has been linked with a move to Ferrari.

other-sports Updated: Jan 30, 2020 17:01 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with a trophy after winning the race.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with a trophy after winning the race.(REUTERS)
         

Lewis Hamilton says he has not spoken to Mercedes about signing a new contract as he prepares to launch his bid to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven drivers’ championship titles.

The British driver’s £40 million ($52 million)-a-season deal expires at the end of the year and he has been linked with a move to Ferrari.

Reports in Italy say talks over a contract extension between Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have stalled.

But in a post to Instagram which he later deleted, Hamilton wrote: “Toto and I have not even spoken about contract yet. Nothing is being negotiated currently.”

Both Ferrari and Red Bull have moved to tie Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen respectively to long-term deals during Formula One’s off-season.

But Hamilton, who has spent much of the winter break in the United States, is unlikely to rush into a decision on his future.

Ferrari confirmed their interest in Hamilton last year, and will need a replacement for Sebastian Vettel in 2021 if the four-time world champion’s deal is not renewed.

Hamilton, 35, can match Schumacher’s record of seven titles if he wins the championship again this year.

He will get his first drive of the new Mercedes he hopes will fire him to further glory in the team’s behind-closed-doors launch at Silverstone on February 14.

The first pre-season test gets under way in Barcelona five days later before Hamilton opens his title defence in Melbourne on March 15.

tags
top news
At all party meeting, BJP gets a word of advice from Akali Dal leader
At all party meeting, BJP gets a word of advice from Akali Dal leader
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports