Here’s why The Undertaker did not appear on WWE SmackDown Fox Premiere

Even though, The Undertaker was not officially confirmed, he was advertised in the promotional material for the event. But much to the fans dismay, the Phenom made a no show.

other-sports Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Undertaker was a no show on SmackDown.
The Undertaker was a no show on SmackDown.(WWE)
         

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in the WWE wrestling industry. The former World Champion, who is slated to appear in WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia later this month, was also rumoured to make an appearance on WWE SmackDown’s Premiere on Fox network this week. Even though, he was not officially confirmed, he was advertised in the promotional material for the event. But much to the fans dismay, the Phenom made a no show.

Hours after the show, the superstar answered the reasons for not being a part of the show. The Undertaker posted an image on his official Instagram handle of himself with the caption “20 years of SmackDown. Tonight WWE on FOX.”

 

View this post on Instagram

20 years of #SmackDown. Tonight @wweonfox.

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on

In the comments, a fan questioned the superstar why he did not close the show. In his reply, the former World Champion wrote: “I was told I wasn’t needed.”

Hindustantimes

Earlier this year, the Wrestling Observer reported that “The Deadman” has signed a “lifetime contract” with WWE, which means, he can appear inside the ring, on any special occasion, till he finally hangs up his boots.

Meanwhile, the historic episode of Smackdown saw a slew of surprises with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez beating Brock Lesnar after he pinned Kofi Kingston to become the new WWE Champion. Boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury also made an appearance and almost crossed the fans barrier to battle it out with Braun Strowman.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 12:36 IST

