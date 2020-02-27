Here’s why The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE SuperShowdown

other-sports

The World Wrestling Entertainment has reached Saudi Arabia for the highly anticipated pay-per-view WWE Super ShowDown, which is headlined by a fight for the Universal Championship between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and WWE Legend Goldberg. Apart from the marquee match, The Beast Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to defend his WWE Championship title against Ricochet. The event will also see Bayley defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship title against Naomi, while the Raw Tag Team Champions, ‘Monday Night Messiah’ Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will defend their titles against The Street Profits. But one person who has not been scheduled to have a fight at the pay-per-view is WWE Legend The Undertaker.

The Deadman has previously featured in Saudi Arabia and is one of the most popular wrestlers in the country. He defeated Rusev is a casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018 and then teamed with Kane in a losing effort against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel in November 2018. In 2019, he fought against Goldberg in a highly controversial fight at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, it seems the Undertaker is set to make an appearance at SuperShowdown on Thursday. Even WWE tweeted about his presence in the country, but later deleted the tweet.

But why is the Undertaker here? Here’s a look at all the possible rumours that are swirling about his presence:

1) Most of the wrestling outlets including whatculture, wrestlinginc and GivemeSport are reporting that the Deadman is there to begin feud with AJ Styles. It is expected that Styles, who is competing in the Gauntlet match for Tuwaiq Trophy, will win the match and then the Phenom will appear to challenge him at WrestleMania.

2) WrestlingInc has also presented the angle the Phenom is there for a non-competing appearance, in which he will speak to the audience.

3) Some reports also suggest that The Undertaker could set up a feud with Goldberg, and not Styles, since Goldberg recently addressed the controversial match between the two last year at a recent media appearance.

It still remains to be seen what is the real reason for the Undertaker’s presence in Saudi Arabia, but is sure his appearance will delight the fans, who have been awaiting his return since Extreme Rules pay-per-view last July.