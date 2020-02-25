WWE Raw: Edge is returning, huge match announced for Brooklyn show

other-sports

Royal Rumble 2020 brought out a huge surprise for the WWE Universe. 11-time champion and WWE Hall of Famer Edge finally made his return to the ring at the Royal Rumble match. He eliminated Randy Orton before himself being thrown over the top by Roman Reigns. Edge returned to Monday Night Raw the following day to talk about his wrestling future. However, things did not end well for the Rated-R Superstar as he was mercilessly attacked by Orton.

He has been off television since the January 27 episode. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his return. The WWE Universe doesn’t have to wait much longer as a return date for Edge has reportedly been finalized.

Edge is being locally advertised to make an appearance on the March 9th episode of RAW by Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. It has been reported that Randy and Edge are slated to fight at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles vs Aleister Black

The wishes of several WWE fans will come true next week as it has been announced that former WWE champion AJ Styles and rising superstar Aleister Black will face each other on the next episode of Raw in Brooklyn.

‘An ambush by The O.C. couldn’t stop Aleister Black from defeating Erick Rowan, but it did help The Dutch Destroyer figure out his next opponent. The former NXT Champion will battle AJ Styles in the Phenomenal One’s first in-ring action since suffering a shoulder injury in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The question now becomes which of these men is in better condition to win said fight. Styles could be working through some ring rust, while a healthy Black will likely have to contend with the good brothers’ ringside presence. Either way, once again, someone has picked a fight with Aleister Black. And while AJ Styles cuts a more imposing figure than most, the former WWE Champion may well regret knocking on this particular door,’ said a statement on WWE’s website.

Black was attacked by The OC before his fight with Erick Rowan. Battered with internal injuries, Black managed to over Rowan with two Black Masses.