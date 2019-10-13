e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Hockey India name 22 players for men’s national camp

The team is coming from a successful Belgium Tour where they beat the hosts thrice (2-0, 2-1, 5-1) and also emerged victorious twice against Spain (6-1, 5-1).

other-sports Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Spain in Antwerp.
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Spain in Antwerp.(PTI)
         

Hockey India on Sunday named 22 players for the national coaching camp ahead of the crucial FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held on November 1 and 2 in Bhubaneswar. The players will report to chief coach Graham Reid for the camp that commences from Monday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The team is coming from a successful Belgium Tour where they beat the hosts thrice (2-0, 2-1, 5-1) and also emerged victorious twice against Spain (6-1, 5-1).

They will take on Russia in the crucial two-match Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers next month.

“I think the wins in Belgium surely contribute to the team’s confidence going into the FIH Olympic Qualifiers. There were a lot of take aways from the tour and I am confident the team is ready for the challenge against Russia,” Reid said in a statement.

He further stated that playing teams like Belgium and Spain would put the Indian team in good stead ahead of the qualifier against Russia.

“It was a good tour as the team showed good intensity and were able to score from penalty corners and field goals. Playing quality teams like Belgium and Spain definitely helps ahead of a crucial tie. The next few weeks at camp will be more about keeping up our momentum and getting used to the playing conditions in Bhubaneswar,” Reid said.

Squad: PR Sreejesh (GK), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:26 IST

tags
top news
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports