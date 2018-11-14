Hockey World Cup 2018: India drop 10 members from WC probables

Following the selection of the 18-member Indian hockey squad out of the 34 core probables for the World Cup, 10 members have left the national camp while six have stayed back as standbys

This is in contrast to what was announced earlier by Hockey India that all 34 will continue to attend the 23-day camp till November 23, ahead of the November 28-December 16 tournament.

“There are only 24 players now – 18 of the squad and six standbys. The standbys will continue (to train) till the first match of the World Cup,” India’s chief coach Harendra Singh said here.

The six standbys are defenders Gurinder Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh, midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, forwards Gurjant Singh and Sumit Kumar and goalkeeper Suraj Karkera.

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team will take on South Africa in the opening Pool C fixture of the World Cup on November 28 at the Kalinga Stadium.

Pakistan felicitated

The Pakistan hockey team was felicitated in Lahore for being jointly declared the winners of the Asian Champions Trophy in October along with India. The final between the two rivals was abandoned due to rain in Muscat.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 17:36 IST