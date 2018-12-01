Hockey World Cup: India face Belgium in high stakes clash

Sunday’s game against Belgium will not just be India’s toughest game of the World Cup yet but their first real test since the Champions Trophy in June-July when India won silver.

Since then, the Harendra Singh-coached side has only played lower-ranked teams, whether it was the bilateral series against New Zealand, the Asian Games or the Asian Champions Trophy.

The hosts know the Pool C contest against the Rio Olympics silver medallists is a virtual pre-quarterfinal as they would be expected to beat Canada in their final league outing on December 8.

A win against world No 3 Belgium will most likely take the Manpreet Singh-led team directly to the quarter-finals while a loss would mean entering the crossover contests that every team would like to avoid.

“We’ll have to think over the moves (in counterattacks). We’ll have to judge where are we getting the gaps from in the first half and during the break the coach will tell us the areas to exploit. Accordingly, we’ll mount our charge,” said forward Mandeep Singh, who scored India’s first goal of the World Cup against South Africa on Wednesday.

“We are focussed on our basics. If they’re right, the match will go according to plan. Belgium is a tough team. Their attack and defence are quite strong but we are confident that if we play to our potential, we will win.”

IRONING OUT FLAWS

Both Belgium and India would like to make amends and fill the gaps that were on display in their first round encounters on the opening day. Belgium’s early charge fizzled out against Canada, which allowed the world No 11 team to score a goal against the 2017 European Championships silver medallists.

India too had chinks in their armour. Though the 5-0 victory against South Africa doesn’t indicate, there were lapses in the forward line and during penalty corners with Harmanpreet Singh missing both his chances and India only scoring off rebounds.

“We have a pattern (of taking PCs), I’m following that. There is no pressure on me. I got a chance (to take PCs), which is good. They got saved because of good goalkeeping so have to respect that,” said Harmanpreet.

“Our focus is to maximise our PC chances and convert them. In such big tournaments, oppositions carefully watch and analyse all players. We have many more variations planned, which we’ll bring up in upcoming games.”

BELGIUM’S WEAK AREA

Though a top team, Belgium have a history of wilting under crowd pressure. That was evident the last time the two teams met here at the Kalinga Stadium when India edged out Belgium 3-2 in penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Hockey World League Final.

Also, at the 2017 European Championships final, Belgium were leading 2-0 in the final against hosts Netherlands but the roar of the crowd in the second half led them to lose 2-4.

“We want to keep our structure and not fall in India’s trap; they like to play fast, ping-pong hockey. They like to take control of the game and push the ball forwards and backwards very quickly,” said Belgian striker Tom Boon.

“We can beat them anywhere in the world but with the crowd backing it always gets very difficult in India.”

Though overall India have a better record against Belgium, the latter have had the upper hand this year. Out of five contests, India have won only once and lost thrice with an important draw at the Champions Trophy.

“Belgium are very good. They’re an experienced team with an average 150 caps per player. But we’ve got guys who’ve got a lot of leg speed as well,” said India’s analytical coach Chris Ciriello.

