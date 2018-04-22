Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri slips back in third round at Texas Open

A day after making a great comeback in the second round, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri slipped to tied 66th in the third round of the Valero Texas Open.

Lahiri, now playing his third full season on the PGA Tour, shot 1-over 73 in the third round and was lying T-66 as compared to T-48 at the midway stage.

READ | Honey Baisoya sweeps to four-shot win at Delhi-NCR Open golf

Once again his problems were on the greens, where he missed at least two to three putts around 10 feet and another couple between 11 and 14 feet. He also took a penalty once and generally had a disappointing day.

The 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open champion Zach Johnson maintained a share of the lead following a 4-under 68. At 13-under 203, he will enter the final round tied with Andrew Landry.

Johnson is seeking to join Arnold Palmer (1960-62) and Justin Leonard (2000-01, 2007) as the only three-time winners of the Valero Texas Open.

Johnson is also seeking his 13th PGA TOUR victory at the age of 42 years.

Trey Mullinax didn’t make the FedExCup Playoffs last season, does not have fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR. His conditional status limits his playing opportunities, as he’s made just two starts in the last nine weeks. But he made good use of the practice time he has had and that saw him set a course record at TPC San Antonio.

READ | Leader Shamim Khan backs experience to seal victory in Delhi-NCR Open golf

Mullinax’s 10-under 62 on Saturday not only put him in the record books, it put him in position to chase his first PGA TOUR win. Having started the day tied for 25th, Mullinax is now in solo third at 12 under entering the final round.

He plays in the final threesome with co-leaders Johnson and Landry, one stroke ahead.

Johnson, who shares the course record of 60 at the previous Valero venue at La Cantera, wasn’t surprised to hear about the new mark.