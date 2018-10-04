Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr critical, admitted to ICU

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior, 94, has been admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

He was hospitalised on October 1. Doctors said his condition is critical.

“He is critical and is admitted in the RICU. His heart rate is quite slow and blood pressure is very low,” said a PGI official, who was not authorised to talk to media.

Balbir Singh was part of India’s first post-Independence hockey team that won gold in the 1948 London Olympics. He retained his position in the squad that won gold in the 1952 Olympics and led the country to gold in 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1957 and was also manager of the India’s only World Cup winning team in 1975.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 07:25 IST