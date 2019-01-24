Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter quarter-finals

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth continued their good run at the ongoing Indonesia Masters as they booked their respective spots in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Sindhu, seeded second, defeated local favourite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes to make the last-eight stage of the tournament.

The Indian faced some competition in the opening game but completely dominated the second to keep her unbeaten record against Tunjung intact.

Meanwhile, former World Number 1 Srikanth went past Japanese star Kenta Nishimoto to progress into the next round. Srikanth outclassed his opponent 21-14, 21-9 in a match that lasted half an hour.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 14:01 IST