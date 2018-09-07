International Pro Boxing Night Returns to the Capital

Following a sold-out, action-packed fight card this past April in Panchkula, Royal Sports Promotion has announced that it will return with another world-class professional boxing event at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Gurugram, Delhi NCR on Saturday, September 15th 2018.

The event will be a complete package of action and entertainment as it will be hosted by Actor Rannvijay Singh followed by a performance by Punjabi singer Parmish Verma from Gaal na kadni fame, followed by fights.

“The town of Panchkula was so supportive of our venture into their community,” said Jai Singh Shekhawat, Founder Royal Sports Promotion. “Everyone from the residents to the elected officials to police and local businesses in Panchkula was a joy to work with. In the weeks following the event, the most common question I’d get was when we were coming back. Now, I have an answer for them – Saturday, September 15th at the Devi Lal Sports Complex.”

Boxing players from across India, Uzbekistan, China, Australia and Africa will be participating in the championship. The gates will open at 4.00 PM and officially broadcasted on NEO Sports from 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM.

Shri B. S. Sandhu, DGP, Haryana Police and Chief Guest of the event, said, “I really believe in RSP and what they are doing for Professional Boxing in India. I am really impressed with the way RSP is nurturing the raw talent and crafting them for future also providing an international platform to the Indian Boxers who don’t have facilities to grow themselves. I wish they attain all the success for future to fulfil the vision they have been working for since past many years.”

Actor and VJ Rannvijay Singh will be hosting this ground-breaking championship. “I am glad to be associated with such an opportunity. Sports and adventure have always been my forte and coming together with Royal Sports Promotions to promote Professional Boxing in India is a privilege in order to make it a main-stream sport, providing it with the value it deserves.” Said Rannvijay, during the announcement.

Royal Sports is working on Grass Root Development Plan with Boxing Federation of India which will start from next year, where in Royal Sports has already tied up with 55,400 schools (private and public) in India and Bharat Scouts to promote boxing as a main stream sports.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:52 IST