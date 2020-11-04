e-paper
Other Sports / IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

other-sports Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Rajeev Mehta.
File image of Rajeev Mehta.(File/PTI)
         

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence. “Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday,” Mehta told PTI on Wednesday.

“I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly,” he added.

