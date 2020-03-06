e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / ISSF seeks cut-off extension as Delhi shooting WC gets postponed

ISSF seeks cut-off extension as Delhi shooting WC gets postponed

The NRAI in its proposal to the International Shooting Sport Federation also suggested that the World Cup now be held in two separate events -- the rifle and pistol competitions from May 5-12 and the shotgun events from June 2 to 9.

other-sports Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Indian shooters take part in a practice session ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi.
Indian shooters take part in a practice session ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday proposed to postpone the New Delhi ISSF World Cup which was to be held from March 15 to 25 here in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The NRAI in its proposal to the International Shooting Sport Federation also suggested that the World Cup now be held in two separate events -- the rifle and pistol competitions from May 5-12 and the shotgun events from June 2 to 9.

The ISSF said that it has subsequently asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to prolong the Olympic qualification period for shooting.

“Taking in consideration the global extraordinary situation, preventive measures undertaken on the governmental level in many countries and, at the same time, the necessity to give all athletes equal chances to become participants of the Olympic Games, the ISSF has requested the IOC to prolong the internal Olympic Qualification period in the shooting sport,” said the ISSF in a statement.

“In case of the IOC approval, the World Cups in Munich, Germany, and Baku, Azerbaijan, can also influence the outcome of the Olympic Qualification. It must be noted that all Qualification Quota Places, as planned, will be allocated by May 31, 2020. There will be only 12 not allocated Quota Places according to the World Ranking and a small number of unused Quota Places due for reallocation.”

The ISSF had on Wednesday stated that ranking points would not be on offer at the New Delhi World Cup, which meant that the possibility of shooters gaining Minimum Qualification Standard was the only way the tournament remained relevant in terms of the buildup to the Tokyo Olympics.

Over 28,000 people are under coronavirus observation in the country, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

tags
top news
‘Aware of Yes Bank crisis since 2017’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Aware of Yes Bank crisis since 2017’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
Indian connection to UK court order on Dubai princess
Indian connection to UK court order on Dubai princess
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports