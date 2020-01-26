John Cena teases WWE return ahead of Royal Rumble - See picture

other-sports

The last time John Cena appeared on a WWE show was way back in April 2019 when he made a surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 35 to take down Elias. Since then, the multiple time world champion has not been a part of the company and although there have been rumours regarding his return, nothing concrete has been confirmed. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Cena dropped a massive hint regarding his return as he posted a picture of a titatron during a previous Royal Rumble match on his Instagram.

His last Royal Rumble appearance was in 2018 when he was among the final four in the match alongside Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and the eventual winner, Shinsuke Nakamura.



Recently, Cena opened up about his future in the WWE and said that he is ‘grateful to be able to contribute’.

“Dude, all this stuff is great, but if it all stops tomorrow, I’m still okay with me. I know the good things that define me and I know the qualities I have as a human being. I’m going to move on and go forward. I know that all this is borrowed. I’m just grateful to have it and grateful to be able to contribute. I don’t want to be greedy as a performer and I see that a lot in sports entertainment,” Cena said in an interview with Collider.

“The movie The Wrestler was centered around a guy who can’t let go. I’m being a s--tty human being because I can’t let go of this thing. I invested my life in that company and then there’s no one, whether they like my performance or not, that will argue that. I think after the extended period of time that I put in, it’s okay for me to take a step back and reflect and be like, ‘Okay, I need to have more than that in my life because if that’s all that defines me, that’s a depreciating asset.’ Every sunset that happens, I get a little slower and a little older and a little slower and a little older and it’s eventually going to end.”

The names which have been announced for the WWE Royal Rumble match are - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Big E, John Morrison and The Miz.