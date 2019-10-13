e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Kenya celebrates as Kipchoge makes them proud

In Eldoret, the city 40 kilometres from Kapsisiywa where the 34-year-old runner, his wife and three children live, and in Nairobi, crowds gathered in the early morning to watch the run on giant screens.

other-sports Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:42 IST
AFP
AFP
Eldoret
Eliud Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich holds a photograph of her son as she celebrates
Eliud Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich holds a photograph of her son as she celebrates(AP)
         

Eliud Kipchoge’s historic marathon time on Saturday was greeted with joy and pride in his native Kenya. “I am happy today because he has won in Kenya and in the world. I thank him so much for this, for me, for Kenya and the world,” said Kipchoge’s mother Janet Rotich who watched in her home village Kapsisiywa as her son became the first man to run the marathon distance in less than two hours.

Kipchoge’s run in Vienna was broadcast live on all Kenya’s television stations.

Even so, in Eldoret, the city 40 kilometres from Kapsisiywa where the 34-year-old runner, his wife and three children live, and in Nairobi, crowds gathered in the early morning to watch the run on giant screens.

In Eldoret, the fans watched in feverish excitement as their champion ticked off the kilometres and exulted when Kipchoge crossed the finish line with a clock displaying 1hr 59 min 40 sec, throwing hats and water bottles into the air.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta quickly issued his “hearty congratulations”.

“You’ve done it, you’ve made history and made Kenya proud while at it. Your win today, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God’s blessings,” President Kenyatta continued.

Kenya’s vice-president William Ruto, who had made the trip to Vienna, sent out a series of tweets.

“A blistering 1.59.40! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for the historic achievement in shattering the sub-two-hour barrier for the marathon; you are arguably the greatest runner of all time.” Athletics, along with sevens rugby, is the most successful sport in bringing Kenyans together, regardless of their social or ethnic background.

In Kapsisiywa, Eliud’s older brother, Wilson Sugut, said the run showed what individuals could achieve.

“He told the world that no human being is limited and that he will overcome this two-hour barrier,” he recalled. “People couldn’t believe it, but now we can believe it.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 09:42 IST

tags
top news
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
Delhi’s air quality remains poor for fourth consecutive day
Delhi’s air quality remains poor for fourth consecutive day
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports