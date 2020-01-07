e-paper
Lakshya Sen fails to qualify for Malaysia Masters

Shubhankar Dey and the women’s doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Jan 07, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kuala Lumpur
Lakshya Sen of India competes against Li Shifeng of China.
Lakshya Sen of India competes against Li Shifeng of China.(Getty Images)
         

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen could not qualify for the main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, going down to Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men’s singles qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in hard-fought match, that lasted 49 mins.

Shubhankar Dey and the women’s doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.

Shubhankar went down 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia’s Liew Daren in the men’s singles while Dandu and Santosh lost to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21 in the women’s doubles.

Later on Tuesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against local shuttlers Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

