Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Lovlina Borgohain advances to semifinal, ensures 4th medal for India in World Boxing Championships

Lovlina carried on India’s good form on Thursday by reaching the semis with a thumping win in the welterweight category. Lovlina also ensured the 4th medal for India in World Championships

other-sports Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s Lovlina Borgohain
India’s Lovlina Borgohain(Twitter)
         

India’s Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) defeated Karolina Koszewska from Poland by 4-1 to storm into the semifinal of the World Boxing Championships 2019 on Thursday, thus confirming India’s fourth medal in the tournament. Lovlina carried on India’s good form on Thursday by reaching the semis with a thumping win in the welterweight category. Lovlina’s victory came after Mary Kom, Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro booked their spots in the semis and confirmed medals for India.

“The first and second round went well, I was a bit down in the final round but I made up for it,” said Lovlina after her victory.

Lovlina will face a Chinese boxer in the semifinal bout. “I’m up against a Chinese boxer next and I will try my level best to win gold medal for India,” she said.

Earlier, Mary Kom defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria via a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the final four in 51 kg category. Later, the debutant Manju Rani defeated 48kg top-seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea via a split verdict 4-1 to make it into the semis. It was followed by Jamuna Boro’s win over 54kg fourth-seed Yuliya Apanasovich of Belarus by a split verdict 4-1 to reach the semifinals.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:53 IST

