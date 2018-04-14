Mary Kom leads India’s golden run on Day 11 of Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

India raked in the most medals on a single day at the ongoing 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday, with veteran pugilist Mary Kom leading the medal rush in the Australian city. (CWG 2018 Day 11 updates)

Mary Kom won her women’s 48 kg boxing final vs Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara on a unanimous judges decision, thus securing her maiden medal in the Commonwealth Games.

“I am so glad to have made history again, it is a special feeling to win something that is a milestone medal. I am just so glad,” a beaming Mary Kom said after the victory.

More golds continued to come in boxing, with Gaurav Solanki clinching India’s second of the day beating another member of the Northern Ireland boxing contingent, Brendan Irvine, in the final of the men’s 52 kg final bout.

Vikas Krishan then won the third boxing gold of the day after beating Cameroon’s Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue in the men’s 75 kg final.

Manika, Neeraj, Sanjeev add to gold count

In table tennis, Manika Batra claimed gold in women’s singles beating Yu Mengyu of Singapore. The 22-year-old Delhi girl thumped her opponent 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7.

Batra had beaten Tracy Feng of Australia in the round of 16, Yihan Zhou of Singapore in quarters and Tianwel Feng in semis to make the final.

Neeraj Chopra, the junior world champion in javelin throw, added to the gold count after winning the men’s javelin throw final event.

Neeraj, who has consistently crossed the 80m mark this season, threw his seasonal best of 86.47 to clinch the top position in the event and became the first Indian javelin thrower to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Sanjeev Rajput, meanwhile, won India’s seventh gold medal in shooting on Saturday, finishing first in the final of the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Rajput shot a Commonwealth Games record of 454.5 in the final to clinch his maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Gold for Vinesh, Sumit in wrestling

India’s wrestling campaign ended with Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik winning gold medals.

Vinesh Phogat beat Canada’s Jessica Macdonald 13-3 in her last bout to clinch the top prize, while Sumit defeated Pakistan’s Tayab Raza 10-4 in a dramatic final to win gold.

There were more medals for India on Saturday, with boxers Amit Phangal, Manish Kaushik and Satish Kaushik bagging silver medals.

In table tenis, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran settled for silver in men’s doubles, while Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal too finished second after losing the squash mixed doubles final.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Somveer bagged bronze medals, while N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa won their badminton mixed doubles bronze medal match.

Table tennis men’s doubles pair Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty won a bronze medal in table tennis men’s doubles.

(With inputs from agencies)