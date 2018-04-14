Commonwealth Games 2018 Squash: Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal win silver

Despite putting up a brave fight, Indian pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal had to remain content with a silver medal in squash mixed doubles during t Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. The Indian pair went down to Australian Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley 0-2 (8-10, 10-11) in the final on Saturday.

Dipika and Ghosal had earlier brushed aside New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-10) in a keenly-contested match to enter the final. In that game, the Indian pair had staged a superb comeback after losing the first game.

They, though, failed to repeat their semifinal heist on Saturday. After losing the first set 8-11, Dipika and Saurav gave their opponents tough fight in the second set, but in the end their efforts didn’t prove enough.

Dipika has another chance to win gold when she, along with her partner Joshna Chinappa, will take on New Zealand’s Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in women’s doubles final on Sunday.