Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Full Schedule - Date & time of all the matches

India will look to exceed expectations when they take part in the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16. Follow Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Full Schedule here.

Follow Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 Full Schedule here.

The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16 with sixteen top sides taking part in the 19-day tournament.The teams are divided into four pools - India, who are ranked No. 5 in the FIH Rankings, are placed in Pool C alongside Rio Olympics runners-up Belgium, Canada and South Africa.

The group toppers will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing second and third will play the crossover matches for a place in the last-eight stage. Teams ending last in their respective pool will be eliminated.

Pool A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France

Pool B: Australia, England, Ireland, China

Pool C: Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa

Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan

Here’s a look at the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Full Schedule -

Wednesday, 28 November

Match 1 - Pool C - 5 pm - Belgium vs Canada

Match 2 - Pool C - 7 pm - India v South Africa

Thursday, 29 November

Match 3 - Pool A - 5 pm - Argentina vs Spain

Match 4 - Pool A - 7 pm - New Zealand vs France

Friday, 30 November

Match 5 - Pool B - 5 pm - Australia vs Ireland

Match 6 - Pool B - 7 pm - England vs China

Saturday, 1 December

Match 7 - Pool D - 5 pm - Netherlands vs Malaysia

Match 8 - Pool D - 5 pm - Germany vs Pakistan

Sunday, 2 December

Match 9 - Pool C - 5 pm - Canada vs South Africa

Match 10 - Pool C - 7 pm - India vs Belgium

Monday, 3 December

Match 11 - Pool A - 5 pm - Spain vs France

Match 12 - Pool A - 7 pm - New Zealand vs Argentina

Tuesday, 4 December

Match 13 - Pool B - 5 pm - England vs Australia

Match 14 - Pool B - 5 pm - Ireland vs China

Wednesday, 5 December

Match 15 - Pool D - 5 pm - Germany vs Netherlands

Match 16 - Pool D - 5 pm - Malaysia vs Pakistan

Thursday, 6 December

Match 17 - Pool A - 5 pm - Spain vs New Zealand

Match 18 - Pool A - 7 pm - Argentina vs France

Friday, 7 December

Match 19 - Pool B - 5 pm - Australia vs China

Match 20 - Pool B - 7 pm - Ireland vs England

Saturday, 8 December

Match 21 - Pool C - 5 pm - Belgium vs South Africa

Match 22 - Pool C - 7 pm - Canada vs India

Sunday, 9 December

Match 23 - Pool D - 5 pm - Malaysia vs Germany

Match 24 - Pool D - 7 pm - Netherlands vs Pakistan

Monday, 10 December

Match 25 - Crossover - 4:45 pm - 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B

Match 26 - Crossover - 7 pm - 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A

Tuesday, 11 December

Match 27 - Crossover - 4:45 pm - 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D

Match 28 - Crossover - 7 pm - 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C

Wednesday, 12 December

Match 29 - Quarterfinal - 4:45 pm - 1st Pool A vs Winner Match 26

Match 30 - Quarterfinal - 7 pm - 1st Pool B vs Winner Match 25

Thursday, 13 December

Match 31 - Quarterfinal - 4:45 pm - 1st Pool C vs Winner Match 28

Match 32 - Quarterfinal - 7 pm - 1st Pool D vs Winner Match 27

Friday, 14 December - Rest Day

Saturday, 15 December

Match 33 - Semifinal - 4 pm - Winner Match 29 vs Winner Match 32

Match 34 - Semifinal - 6:30 pm - Winner Match 30 vs Winner Match 31

Sunday, 16 December

Match 35 - 3rd/4th place playoff - 4:30 pm - Loser Match 33 vs Loser Match 34

Match 36 - Final - 7 pm - Winner Match 33 vs Winner Match 34

