Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Full Schedule - Date & time of all the matches
India will look to exceed expectations when they take part in the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16. Follow Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Full Schedule here.other sports Updated: Oct 25, 2018 20:05 IST
The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16 with sixteen top sides taking part in the 19-day tournament.The teams are divided into four pools - India, who are ranked No. 5 in the FIH Rankings, are placed in Pool C alongside Rio Olympics runners-up Belgium, Canada and South Africa.
The group toppers will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing second and third will play the crossover matches for a place in the last-eight stage. Teams ending last in their respective pool will be eliminated.
Pool A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France
Pool B: Australia, England, Ireland, China
Pool C: Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa
Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan
Here’s a look at the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Full Schedule -
Wednesday, 28 November
Match 1 - Pool C - 5 pm - Belgium vs Canada
Match 2 - Pool C - 7 pm - India v South Africa
Thursday, 29 November
Match 3 - Pool A - 5 pm - Argentina vs Spain
Match 4 - Pool A - 7 pm - New Zealand vs France
Friday, 30 November
Match 5 - Pool B - 5 pm - Australia vs Ireland
Match 6 - Pool B - 7 pm - England vs China
Saturday, 1 December
Match 7 - Pool D - 5 pm - Netherlands vs Malaysia
Match 8 - Pool D - 5 pm - Germany vs Pakistan
Sunday, 2 December
Match 9 - Pool C - 5 pm - Canada vs South Africa
Match 10 - Pool C - 7 pm - India vs Belgium
Monday, 3 December
Match 11 - Pool A - 5 pm - Spain vs France
Match 12 - Pool A - 7 pm - New Zealand vs Argentina
Tuesday, 4 December
Match 13 - Pool B - 5 pm - England vs Australia
Match 14 - Pool B - 5 pm - Ireland vs China
Wednesday, 5 December
Match 15 - Pool D - 5 pm - Germany vs Netherlands
Match 16 - Pool D - 5 pm - Malaysia vs Pakistan
Thursday, 6 December
Match 17 - Pool A - 5 pm - Spain vs New Zealand
Match 18 - Pool A - 7 pm - Argentina vs France
Friday, 7 December
Match 19 - Pool B - 5 pm - Australia vs China
Match 20 - Pool B - 7 pm - Ireland vs England
Saturday, 8 December
Match 21 - Pool C - 5 pm - Belgium vs South Africa
Match 22 - Pool C - 7 pm - Canada vs India
Sunday, 9 December
Match 23 - Pool D - 5 pm - Malaysia vs Germany
Match 24 - Pool D - 7 pm - Netherlands vs Pakistan
Monday, 10 December
Match 25 - Crossover - 4:45 pm - 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
Match 26 - Crossover - 7 pm - 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A
Tuesday, 11 December
Match 27 - Crossover - 4:45 pm - 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D
Match 28 - Crossover - 7 pm - 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C
Wednesday, 12 December
Match 29 - Quarterfinal - 4:45 pm - 1st Pool A vs Winner Match 26
Match 30 - Quarterfinal - 7 pm - 1st Pool B vs Winner Match 25
Thursday, 13 December
Match 31 - Quarterfinal - 4:45 pm - 1st Pool C vs Winner Match 28
Match 32 - Quarterfinal - 7 pm - 1st Pool D vs Winner Match 27
Friday, 14 December - Rest Day
Saturday, 15 December
Match 33 - Semifinal - 4 pm - Winner Match 29 vs Winner Match 32
Match 34 - Semifinal - 6:30 pm - Winner Match 30 vs Winner Match 31
Sunday, 16 December
Match 35 - 3rd/4th place playoff - 4:30 pm - Loser Match 33 vs Loser Match 34
Match 36 - Final - 7 pm - Winner Match 33 vs Winner Match 34
First Published: Oct 25, 2018 20:05 IST