e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Mumbai Marathon: 64-year-old runner dies of heart attack

Mumbai Marathon: 64-year-old runner dies of heart attack

Gajendra Manjalkar, a resident of Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district who had been participating in the marathon for last four years, came to Mumbai to participate in the latest edition of the run on Sunday.

other-sports Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:10 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
Representative image
Representative image(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

A 64-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while running in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 on Sunday morning, officials said.

Gajendra Manjalkar, a resident of Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district who had been participating in the marathon for last four years, came to Mumbai to participate in the latest edition of the run on Sunday.

He collapsed while running the marathon here, a police official said. He was later taken to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, said 10 to 12 people were brought to the hospital with various complaints, including dehydration.

“Manjalkar was declared dead on arrival. He died due to a heart attack,” Bhansali said.

The body was sent to GT Hospital for a postmortem, he added.

“An accidental death report has been registered at Marine Drive police station. Further probe is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.

Besides, a runner, Sanjay Bafna (51), was undergoing treatment for brain stroke, while angioplasty was performed on another participant, identified as Himanshu Thakkar (47), at the Bombay Hospital, Bhansali said, adding that both of them were currently recuperating.

The 17th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon was held here in the morning in which over 55,000 runners participated.

tags
top news
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports