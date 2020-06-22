e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / No end to bickering in IOA: List of officials on website fresh flash-point

No end to bickering in IOA: List of officials on website fresh flash-point

The IOA website mentions names of nine Vice Presidents, six Joint Secretaries and 10 Executive members. Batra asked Mehta to put the names of the associate members on the Executive Council back on the site.

other-sports Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Narinder Batra.
File image of Narinder Batra.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
         

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Monday asked Secretary General Rajeev Mehta to reinstate the names of associate members on the body’s website after an official complained about their removal. The IOA website mentions names of nine Vice Presidents, six Joint Secretaries and 10 Executive members. Batra asked Mehta to put the names of the associate members on the Executive Council back on the site. The role of the associate members is limited as they can’t even vote when executive council meeting lacks consensus on an issue.

“I have shared with you message received from Mr Sahdev Yadav about removal of names from IOA website of all the Associate Vice Presidents, Associate Joint Secretaries and Associate Executive Council Members,” Batra wrote in his e-mail to Mehta. “In case, it is done by mistake then request please have all the Associate Category EC names put back on the IOA website.

“If they have been removed under your unilateral instructions then I am requesting and advising you to have them put back on IOA website on urgent and priority basis,” Batra wrote. Mehta, on his part, said the matter has been sorted after a conversation with Yadav and the names of the associated members have been made available in another section of the official website.

“The list of Associate members are put in a different section of the website. I already cleared it with Mr. Sahdev Yadav ji who raised the matter,” he said. “...only elected members (names) are given in the Executive Council section as per the constitution of IOA,” he explained.

A power tussle between the key officials of the IOA has been going on for some time. It all began when Batra told Mehta that he wants to take over a few responsibilities from him to “share his burden”.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
‘Stop repeatedly insulting security forces’: Nadda to Manmohan Singh
‘Stop repeatedly insulting security forces’: Nadda to Manmohan Singh
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
LIVE: BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ rapid action plan to combat Covid-19 in Mumbai
LIVE: BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ rapid action plan to combat Covid-19 in Mumbai
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In