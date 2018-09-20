North and South Korea plan to jointly bid on 2032 Summer Olympics

North and South Korea agreed on Wednesday to pursue a joint bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2032. The announcement came at a summit meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, between President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un. The meeting also elicited a promise from Kim to permanently dismantle some facilities that produce fuel for nuclear warheads.

Few details about the Olympics proposal were released. “We agreed to cooperate on a bid to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics,” was all Moon said in his statement.

It left undetermined issues like which countries would host which events, and how the closed society of North Korea might handle an influx of international athletes, fans and media.

Last week, South Korea’s sports minister, Do Jong-hwan, raised the prospect of a joint bid. “It’s a proposal of hosting the events in Seoul and Pyongyang,” Do said, in remarks reported by the Yonhap News Agency.

“The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics showed the Olympic values very well,” he said. “I hope peace in Northeast Asia can continue through sports.”

The International Olympic Committee is years away from picking a host for the 2032 games. The 2020 Summer Games will be held in Tokyo, and last year the IOC awarded the 2024 games to Paris and the 2028 games to Los Angeles.

But the mere idea that the Koreas might bid together suggested the Olympics remain a powerful incentive to keep the countries, which are technically at war more than six decades on from the Korean War, talking about peace.

In recent years the Koreas have increased their sporting ties, including entering combined teams in some international events. North Korea, in an unexpected breakthrough, sent a delegation of athletes, supporters and high-ranking officials to the Winter Games that South Korea hosted in February in Pyeongchang. Athletes from the two Koreas entered the stadium together for the opening ceremony, and they competed together as part of a combined women’s hockey team.

Moon has been eager for improved relations with the North, offering increased economic cooperation in exchange for promises by the North to denuclearize.

Seoul previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1988. There were plans at both the 1988 and 2018 games to stage some events in North Korea, but in both cases those plans fell through.

The decision on the host for 2032 would not normally be made until 2025. Germany has expressed interest in hosting the games in a dozen cities centered around Düsseldorf. Brisbane, Australia, also has been mentioned as a candidate, as have India, South Africa and Indonesia, although campaigning has not yet begun in earnest.

The IOC has in recent years sought to make the Olympics a more feasible undertaking for more cities by simplifying the bidding process for the games, streamlining events and being open to multinational games.

It has been a boom time for the Olympics in Asia, with three consecutive games held there: Pyeongchang in 2018, Tokyo in 2020 and Beijing — the Summer Games host in 2008 — for the Winter Games in 2022.

