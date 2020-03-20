e-paper
Olympic flame arrives in Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020

other-sports Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Higashimatsushima
The 'Tokyo 2020 Go' aircraft transporting the Olympic Flame from Greece to Japan, arrives at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsuhsima, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan March 20, 2020. (Reuters)
         

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan Friday to a muted reception, with what should have been a joyous celebration dramatically downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic that has cast doubt over whether the Tokyo Games can even go ahead.

The flame landed on a special charter flight into Matsushima Air Base in the Japanese province of Miyagi, chosen as part of the “Recovery Olympics” to showcase the region’s revival after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

ALSO READ: IOC ‘considering different scenarios’ for Tokyo Olympics: Bach

Former Japanese Olympians Saori Yoshida and Tadahiro Nomura collected the flame from the aircraft and took it through a guard of honour to a cauldron in the shape of a cherry blossom on a stage in front of selected guests.

But some 200 local children who were due to welcome the flame were kept away as part of what organisers called the “heartbreaking” decision to pare back events as the world battles the virus that has killed nearly 10,000 people.

