Home / Other Sports / Perez fastest in 1st practice for F1 Styrian GP in Austria

Perez fastest in 1st practice for F1 Styrian GP in Austria

World champion Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes was fourth quickest in sunny conditions at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

other-sports Updated: Jul 10, 2020 18:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Spielberg
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 10, 2020. The Styrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 10, 2020. The Styrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP)
         

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez posted the fastest time in the first practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix on Friday.

He was .096 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and .222 ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who won last Sunday’s season-opening Austrian GP.



After struggling in qualifying last week, Ferrari added a new front wing but Sebastian Vettel was only 10th fastest.

The session was briefly interrupted after about 30 minutes, when the engine on Nicholas Latifi’s Williams car cut out and he pulled over to the side.

There is a second practice later Friday.

The GP is changing names from last week yet is still being held at the same track. It is surrounded by the Styrian mountains which is now being named after.

