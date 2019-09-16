PKL 2019: UP Yoddha defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-32

other-sports

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:16 IST

UP Yoddha produced a clinical performance to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-32 in their Pro Kabaddi League match in Pune on Monday.

Raiders Surender Gill (7 points), Shrikant Jadhav (9 points) and Rishank Devadiga (8 points) all stepped up for the UP side as they overcame a stiff challenge from the season one champions to jump to fifth place on the points table.

Deepak Hooda secured a Super 10 (13 points including a Super Tackle) for the Pink Panthers but the team’s lack of quality raiders was evident once again as they struggled for inspiration in attack.

Pink Panthers got off to a bright start, with Sushil Gulia giving them three-points with a Super Raid in the second minute. But the Pink Panthers struggled in the defence, and a few silly errors allowed the UP raiders to crawl back in the match.

Surender, Shrikant Jadhav, and Devadiga contributed in raids for the UP team as they inflicted an All-Out on the Pink Panthers in the 12th minute to open up a six-point lead.

Jaipur’s issue was they were conceding too many multi-point raids and the trend continued after the All-Out with Shrikant Jadhav picking up an easy three-point raid with two minutes remaining for half time.

At the other end, Jaipur captain Deepak Niwas Hooda ensured the lead did not widen with five touchpoints to his name in the half. The first half ended 20-13 with Yoddha on top.

The second half turned out to be a repeat of the first half with Jaipur Pink Panthers struggling to work as a team in defence despite tackling Shrikant Jadhav out in the early minutes.

Devadiga picked up easy points as UP maintained their lead over their opponents.

Deepak Niwas Hooda delayed the inevitable All-Out with some all-round heroics including a Super Tackle but UP Yoddha secured their second All-Out in the seventh minute of the half to get an an 8-point lead.

The UP defence held their nerves in the final minutes to clinch an important victory.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 21:15 IST