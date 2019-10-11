e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Powerful Typhoon in Japan jeopardizes Formula One and Rugby World Cup

Overnight, Typhoon Hagibis was downgraded slightly from its “super typhoon” status, but was still forecast to be packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour) when it makes landfall late Saturday.

other-sports Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
Surging waves hit against the breakwater while Typhoon Hagibis approaches at a port in town of Kiho, Mie.
Surging waves hit against the breakwater while Typhoon Hagibis approaches at a port in town of Kiho, Mie.(AP)
         

Japan braced on Friday for a powerful typhoon barrelling towards Tokyo that has already forced the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, disrupted the Suzuka Grand Prix and grounded flights. Overnight, Typhoon Hagibis was downgraded slightly from its “super typhoon” status, but was still forecast to be packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour) when it makes landfall late Saturday.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that areas from the west to the northeast of the country would experience “brutal winds and violent seas”.

“We ask you to evacuate or take measures to ensure safety early, before winds and rain intensify, and before it gets dark, in order to protect your own life and the lives of your loved ones,” JMA forecaster Yasushi Kajiwara said at a press briefing.

“The rain could be record-breaking,” he added.

“The predicted conditions and severity of a possible disaster are tremendous.”

The massive storm is expected to dump up to half a metre (nearly 20 inches) of rain on the Tokyo area in the 24 hours to midday on Sunday, with up to 80 centimetres forecast for the central Tokai region.

Surging sea levels could inundate homes and facilities in coastal areas with the storm approaching at a time of high tides with a full moon, the JMA warned.

- Rugby cancelled, F1 delayed -

The storm has wreaked havoc even before making landfall.

On Friday morning, organisers said they would cancel Saturday’s entire programme at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, pushing qualifiers to the following day.

“The FIA (governing body) and Formula One support this decision in the interest of safety of the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka circuit,” an FIA statement said.

The decision means the teams and drivers will have just Friday’s two practice sessions in which to prepare for Sunday morning’s qualifying session.

And the typhoon has also forced Rugby World Cup organisers to cancel two Saturday fixtures: England-France in Yokohama outside Tokyo, and New Zealand-Italy in Toyota City.

The organisers said it had been a “very difficult decision”, but Italy, who still had a mathematical chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals, were livid.

Captain Sergio Parisse fumed that the game would have been played if the All Blacks had needed the points, though New Zealand denied any preferential treatment.

The storm could also jeopardise a key match-up between Scotland and Japan on Sunday.

Scotland need to beat the hosts in Yokohama on Sunday to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals. But if the match is cancelled they will be going home.

Officials are not expected to make a final decision on that match until Sunday morning, after they have assessed potential damage to the venue and transport links.

- Officials on alert -

Japanese officials said they were on alert, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordering officials to “take every possible measure to ensure people’s safety”, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

The storm is expected to cause transport chaos over a holiday weekend in Japan, with many forced to cancel travel plans.

Japan’s two main airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, have cancelled hundreds of domestic flights.

And the operator of the main bullet train service linking Tokyo and western cities said it would suspend all services between the capital and Nagoya on Saturday.

Operators of trains serving the capital also announced complete or partial service suspensions starting from Saturday morning.

The storm will even force the first-ever all-day typhoon closure of Tokyo’s Disneyland and DisneySea theme parks, with doors shut from Saturday until at least noon on Sunday, a spokesman for their operator Oriental Land told AFP.

Japan is hit by around 20 typhoons a year, though the capital is not usually badly affected.

Hagibis is bearing down on the region just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai, hit the area with similar strength, killing two and causing major damage in Chiba, east of the capital.

More than 36,000 homes were damaged or destroyed in Chiba, and the local government has urged those in damaged buildings to take shelter elsewhere during the storm.

Local officials equipped with satellite phones will be dispatched across the region to ensure communities can seek help during and after the storm.

hih-mis-kh/sah/kaf

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 15:32 IST

tags
top news
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Oct 11, 2019 16:13 IST
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Oct 11, 2019 15:18 IST
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Oct 11, 2019 15:38 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports