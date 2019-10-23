e-paper
Praveen Kumar scripts history, becomes first Indian man to bag gold in wushu World Championship

other-sports Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:48 IST
PTI
PTI
Shanghai
Praveen Kumar
Praveen Kumar(Twitter)
         

Praveen Kumar on Wednesday became the first Indian man to win a wushu World Championships gold, beating Russel Diaz of Philippines in the 48kg category here. The Indian saw off his Filipino opponent 2-1 in the men’s sanda event of the 15th World Wushu Championships.

Praveen had earlier defeated Uzbekistan’s Khasan Ikromov 2-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday to set up the summit clash with Diaz.

In 2017, Pooja Kadian became the first Indian to be crowned world champion in wushu after she defeated Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the women’s 75 kg sanda event.

Wushu sanda is a martial art which combines full-contact kickboxing, including close range punches and kicks, with wrestling, takedowns, throws, sweeps and kick catches.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:46 IST

other sports