Pro Wrestling League: Vinesh, Bajrang headline players draft

Asian Games gold medallists Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will headline the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2019 players draft to be held here on Friday.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and 2010 Summer Youth Olympics silver medalist Pooja Dhanda are two other top wrestlers who will be part of the draft.

The fourth edition of the wrestling league is scheduled to start from January 14. The league offers a prize purse of Rs 1.9 crore for the winners and Rs 1.1 crore for the runners-up.

A new team -- MP Yodha -- will be seen in action this season alongside Delhi Sultans, UP Dangal, Haryana Hammers, Mumbai Maharathi and the NCR Punjab Royals.

The teams met on Thursday to pick their choice of wrestlers from the draft and will have a strong pool of 225 players to choose from including Olympic medallists, continental champions and world champions.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 21:33 IST