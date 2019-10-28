e-paper
Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen eye title at Saarlorlux Open

Saina, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January before going through a tough phase, will hope to grab another title to boost her confidence when she opens against Germany’s Fabienne Deprez.

other-sports Updated: Oct 28, 2019 21:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Saarbrucken
India's Saina Nehwal in action against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.
India's Saina Nehwal in action against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.(AP)
         

Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will look to put their best foot forward when they spearhead the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open super tour 100 tournament beginning in Saarbrucken on Tuesday.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January before going through a tough phase, will hope to grab another title to boost her confidence when she opens against Germany’s Fabienne Deprez.

The 29-year-old Indian snapped a hat trick of first-round exits when she reached the quarters at the French Open last week and she will look to continue her run in the tournament, where she has been given the top billing.

Lakshya, meanwhile, will look to grab his third title of the season after having claimed crowns at the Belgian international and Dutch Open. He had also reached the finals of Polish Open.

The eighth seeded Indian received a bye in the opening round and will begin against the winner of the first round match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke.

Among other Indians, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Rahul Bharadwaj are also in the fray.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 21:26 IST

