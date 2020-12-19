e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Satish enters finals of Cologne World Cup

Satish enters finals of Cologne World Cup

Satish, also a former Asian Games and Asian Championships bronze-winner, prevailed 4-1 against Moindze to face Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack in the summit clash scheduled late on Saturday.

other-sports Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Photo of Indian boxer Satish Kumar (R)
Photo of Indian boxer Satish Kumar (R)(Twitter)
         

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) advanced to the final of boxing’s Cologne World Cup in Germany after beating France’s Djamili Dini Moindze in the semifinals.

Satish, also a former Asian Games and Asian Championships bronze-winner, prevailed 4-1 against Moindze to face Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack in the summit clash scheduled late on Saturday.

Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women’s 57kg category. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final.

While Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medal-winning compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany’s Ramona Graff 4-1.

However, Asian Games bronze winner Pooja Rai settled for a bronze medal after going down to the Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn. Also ending with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the men’s 57kg category.

Hussamuddin lost to local hope Hamsat Shadalov. Solanki, on the other hand, was out-punched by Frenchman Samuel Kistohurry.

tags
top news
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s comeback win in Adelaide Test
Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s comeback win in Adelaide Test
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In