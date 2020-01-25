e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Saurav Ghosal enters semi-final of Pittsburg Open squash

Saurav Ghosal enters semi-final of Pittsburg Open squash

The Indian, seeded second, defeated his sixth seeded Mexican rival 11-8 11-6 11-8 in the quarter-final of the PSA World tour event on Friday.

other-sports Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pittsburgh
File image of Saurav Ghosal.
File image of Saurav Ghosal.(Getty Images)
         

India’s Saurav Ghosal has progressed to the semi-final of the Pittsburgh Open squash tournament with an easy win over Cesar Salazar of Mexico here.

The Indian, seeded second, defeated his sixth seeded Mexican rival 11-8 11-6 11-8 in the quarter-final of the PSA World tour event on Friday.

Ghosal, who got a bye in the first round, had a relatively tough second round encounter against England’s Nathan Lake.

Ghosal dropped a close game before regaining his touch to get past Lake. The Indian will next play fifth seeded Egyptian Omar Mossad.

Another Indian who was in the fray, Ramit Tandon crashed out in the first round.

tags
top news
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports