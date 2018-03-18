Shi Yuqi, Tai Tzu Ying clinch All England Open badminton titles
While Shi Yuqi won the men’s singles crown, Tai Tzu Ying defender her women’s singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championships.other sports Updated: Mar 18, 2018 21:57 IST
Seventh seed Shi Yuqi beat compatriot Lin Dan to win an all-Chinese final of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Sunday.
Shi, last year’s runner-up, won the opening game 21-19 against the six-time champion.
Lin, the sixth seed and twice an Olympic gold medallist, came back to take the second game 21-16 but was outplayed in the third, trailing 11-2 at the mid-game break and losing it 21-9.
Earlier, top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi from Japan to win the women’s final of the All England Open badminton championship in Birmingham on Sunday.
The world number one came through in a tight final 22-20, 21-13.