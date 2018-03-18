Shi Yuqi, Tai Tzu Ying clinch All England Open badminton titles

Seventh seed Shi Yuqi beat compatriot Lin Dan to win an all-Chinese final of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

Shi, last year’s runner-up, won the opening game 21-19 against the six-time champion.

READ | PV Sindhu vows to come back strong after semifinal loss in All England badminton

Lin, the sixth seed and twice an Olympic gold medallist, came back to take the second game 21-16 but was outplayed in the third, trailing 11-2 at the mid-game break and losing it 21-9.

Earlier, top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi from Japan to win the women’s final of the All England Open badminton championship in Birmingham on Sunday.

READ | PV Sindhu loses to Akane Yamaguchi in semis of All England Open badminton

The world number one came through in a tight final 22-20, 21-13.