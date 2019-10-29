e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Shiva Thapa, six others enter semifinals of Olympic Test event for boxing

Thapa overpowered local favourite Yuki Hirakawa in a 5-0 verdict to fight his way into the medal rounds. The seasoned boxer from Assam claimed his third national title earlier this month.

other-sports Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:39 IST
PTI
PTI
Tokyo
File image of Indian pugilist Shiva Thapa.
File image of Indian pugilist Shiva Thapa.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) secured himself a medal at the Olympic Test event for boxing by winning his quarterfinal bout on Tuesday while six other Indians made the last-four stage without even stepping inside the ring here.

Thapa overpowered local favourite Yuki Hirakawa in a 5-0 verdict to fight his way into the medal rounds. The seasoned boxer from Assam claimed his third national title earlier this month.

He will be up against another Japanese, Daisuke Narimatsu, in the semifinals on Wednesday. Narimatsu got a bye in the opening round.

However, for his six other compatriots, including former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), a medal was guaranteed without a fight as they either got byes or were helped by the small size of their respective draws.

Apart from Zareen, Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg), Ashish (69kg), Vanhlimpuia (75kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) have made the semifinals.

Sangwan, who was crowned national champion earlier this month, will square off against Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay.

Zareen, who hit the headlines recently for a bitter row over selection for next year’s Olympic qualifiers where six-time world champion M C Mary Kom has been preferred over her without a trial, will face Japan’s Sana Kawano on Wednesday.

Former Asian Games bronze-medallist Rani will be up against Brazil’s Beatriz Soares. Rani had won a silver medal at the Asina Championships earlier this year.

Opponents for the other Indian boxers will be known later after the quarterfinal bouts conclude on Tuesday evening.

The only disappointment for the country’s contingent was the quarterfinal exit of Anant Choapde, who went down 2-3 in a hard-fought contest against local hope Tosho Kashiwasaki.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:37 IST

tags
top news
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
EU member’s invite withdrawn after he requests to move around freely in J&K
EU member’s invite withdrawn after he requests to move around freely in J&K
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
MS Dhoni future: From Kohli to Ganguly - Recollecting who said what
MS Dhoni future: From Kohli to Ganguly - Recollecting who said what
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports