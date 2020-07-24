e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / South Korea to allow fans back into baseball, soccer games

South Korea to allow fans back into baseball, soccer games

Fans will be allowed to attend Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) games starting on Sunday, and Korea Professional Football League (K League) matches starting August 1, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a government meeting.

other-sports Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Mannequins are placed in spectator seats to cheer South Korea's football club FC Seoul team.
Mannequins are placed in spectator seats to cheer South Korea's football club FC Seoul team.(via REUTERS)
         

The South Korean government announced on Friday it will begin allowing a limited number of fans back into baseball and soccer stadiums as soon as Sunday, under new rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fans will be allowed to attend Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) games starting on Sunday, and Korea Professional Football League (K League) matches starting August 1, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a government meeting.

Both leagues will only be allowed to sell 10% percent of the seats available at any given game, he said.

“Many citizens who have been cheering via online are looking forward to entering the stadium again,” Chung said, while asking for patience with efforts to balance anti-virus measures with reopening.

After a more than a month delay due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which all but wiped the world’s sporting calendar clean, South Korea’s soccer and baseball leagues opened their seasons in early May, but fans have not been allowed to attend.

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In