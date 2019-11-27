e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth enters second round

Srikanth prevailed 21-12 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.

other-sports Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:41 IST
PTI
PTI
Lucknow
File image of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth.
File image of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth.(REUTERS)
         

Third seed K Srikanth sailed past Russia’s Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament here on Wednesday.

Srikanth prevailed 21-12 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.

Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.

In the women’s competition, Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16 21-16 in a 32-minute contest.

tags
top news
‘Will remain with NCP’: Ajit Pawar on his return to party after rebellion
‘Will remain with NCP’: Ajit Pawar on his return to party after rebellion
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
‘My responsibility is over’: Sanjay Raut as Uddhav Thackeray set to be CM
‘My responsibility is over’: Sanjay Raut as Uddhav Thackeray set to be CM
LIVE| ‘Committed to making a new Maharashtra’: Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray
LIVE| ‘Committed to making a new Maharashtra’: Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray
Here’s why Maharashtra MLAs are being sworn-in without a CM and government
Here’s why Maharashtra MLAs are being sworn-in without a CM and government
Mercedes all set to launch updated GLC on December 3
Mercedes all set to launch updated GLC on December 3
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports