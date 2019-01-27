Tiger Woods’ challenge stalls with third-round 71 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods closed with back-to-back birdies but was unable to gain ground Saturday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The 14-time major champion opened with a bogey at the 10th hole on Torrey Pines South Course, where his eight titles include the 2008 US Open -- his last major crown.

Knowing he needed something “special” after posting two two-under rounds of 70 on Thursday and Friday, Woods settled for a one-under 71 and a five-under total of 211 that left him languishing in a tie for 46th midway through the third round.

Woods got back to even par for the day with a birdie at the 17th.

Bogeys at the first and third slowed his progress before he salvaged the round with a 12-foot birdie at the fifth followed by an 11-foot birdie at the eighth and a six-footer for birdie at his closing hole, the par-five ninth, where he picked up a stroke despite finding a greenside bunker.

Woods walked off his final green 13 strokes behind tournament leader Justin Rose.

“I finally drove it good,” Woods said. “Didn’t hit my irons very close and again had a bunch of close calls on putts that just didn’t go in.”

Woods said he’d head into Sunday seeking “something positive” to take into the rest of 2019.

“I think if I can get to double digits (under par) would be nice -- just a nice way to end the week,” he said.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 08:43 IST