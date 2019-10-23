Triple H has his say on CM Punk’s possible return to WWE

other-sports

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:45 IST

The rumours of CM Punk coming back to WWE have received a fresh lease of life since news broke that the company can bring up the former world champion for a possible backstage show on FOX. Punk possibly working on the show for FS1 that premieres next month has been a hot topic over the last several weeks and even Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H is not ready to rule out the possibility.

“That’s a ‘could be’. Vince will say it all the time: ‘We’re open for business’. The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE,” Triple H said in a recent interview which aired on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Even Punk did not squash the rumours as he has hinted at a possible return to the WWE and in a recent interaction, he said that it will take a big paycheck to bring him back. “Oh, of course I’m going to be asked that, no need to apologize! It’d have to be a very big bag!,” Punk wrote during a Reddit AMA.

The so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ between WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) kicked off with both promotions airing their weekly shows at the same time slot. There was a lot of anticipation with NXT changing its format to two hours and some AEW wrestlers taking shots at the rival company. When Hindustan Times asked Triple H about the ‘war’ earlier, he had a clear message for the fans and the competition.

“Because of the genre, I get the comparisons but I am not really concerned about anybody else’s product. I am concerned about what NXT does. If I was concerned about the other products, I would try to make it more like RAW or SmackDown because they are considered to be the big-level shows. But, I want to continue doing what NXT does and I want to just do it better in the upcoming days,” he said.

“I cannot control what other people say. In today’s day and age, social media will drive you insane if you can’t understand that. Everyone have their opinions and I really can’t control them from posting it on social media. So, I concentrate on what I can control and that is the product that we have. The other things are out of my control and I do not want to waste my time thinking about them,” he concluded.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 21:45 IST