Home / Other Sports / UFC 247 results: Jon Jones retains light heavyweight title after five-round thriller with Dominick Reyes

UFC 247 results: Jon Jones retains light heavyweight title after five-round thriller with Dominick Reyes

The judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favour of Jones. This takes Jones’ unbeaten streak to 18 fights.

other-sports Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times,
Jon Jones after winning the fight at UFC 247.
Jon Jones after winning the fight at UFC 247.(Twitter)
         

Jon Jones showed his championship pedigree as he overcame Dominick Reyes in a tough 5-round fight to retain his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones was in trouble early in the fight as Reyes made him scupper with powerful punches. The judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favour of Jones. This takes Jones’ unbeaten streak to 18 fights.

 

Dominick Reyes was a dominant force in the first two rounds with stiff lefts and kicks. He had Jon reeling due to his pressure as the crowd went berserk due to Dominick ’s punching power. But in the later rounds, Jones got his groove back as Reyes tired due to his initial explosiveness. The first two rounds went to Reyes but the third was a contentious one as he both fighters went toe to toe with each other. However, Jones turned on the heat in the latter rounds with his wrestling and superior striking.

More to follow......

As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
No obligation on government to provide reservation, Supreme Court
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
