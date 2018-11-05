Women’s boxing World Championship set to see record participation

More than 300 boxers from 70 countries will be taking part in the Women’s World Championship which begin in New Delhi in less than a fortnight. The participation means that this will be the highest participation in the event so far.

The participants have started arriving in Delhi ahead of the tournament to get acclimatized to the conditions and others will will be arriving in the coming days. Boxers from Germany, USA, England, Ukraine, Panama, Australia, Thailand, Bulgaria, Somalia are already in India.

Among the boxers that will be most watched include, apart from India’s M.C. Mary Kom, who is seeking her sixth world crown, Italy’s Alessia Mesiano, will be the standout woman in feather weight category. The Italian, who won a gold in 2016, would look to repeat her performance once again.

Kazakh woman boxer, Nazyum Kyzaiba, with a gold medal in 2016 championships, will give a good fight to retain it as she will take to the ring in 51Kg.

The boxing aficionados of the country will be delighted to witness some of the exceptional international boxers in action across the 10 categories like 2018 CWG Medalist and one of the most followed Australian boxers, Kaye Scott, Peamwillai Laopeam from Thailand and the Rio Olympic Bronze medalist and a household name in Russian boxing; Anastasia Beliakova setting the rings on fire in the 10-day championships.

Some of the others to watch out for are Olympians Nouchka Fontjin from the Netherlands and Ingrit Valencia Victory from Columbia, both of whom had bronze in the 2016 Olympics, and Mira Potkonen—she won a silver medal at Rio—the mother of two, the Finnish icon will be keen put up a golden performance before returning home from India.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 20:40 IST