WrestleMania 36: The Miz’s ‘undetermined illness’ leads to change in WWE Tag team title match

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 07:36 IST

WrestleMania is one of the biggest sports events in the world. Such is the clout that WrestleMania is considered as a giant brand in itself. However this time the ‘Showcase of Immortals’ is going to be a two-day affair. The coronavirus pandemic has propelled Vince McMahon to alter the plans for WrestleMania with the mega-event now being held without a live audience. But the problems haven’t ended just there for the WWE.

The first night of WrestleMania 36 saw a major superstar miss the match due to an illness. Ahead of the SmackDown Tag Team title match, it was announced that The Miz is not going to participate due to an ‘undetermined illness’.

The match was changed to a singles Triple Threat Ladder match due to his absence. It is still not clear what is the exact reason behind Miz missing WrestleMania 36.

However, we cannot undermine the effort put in by the wrestlers in the brutal match. Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, and John Morrison put on a show for the audience. In a brutal ladder match with several high spots, Morrison won the title for his team in a unique finish.

Roman Reigns confirmed that he will not be taking part in Wrestlemania 36. The multiple-time champion was slated to face Goldberg in the mega event for the WWE Championship. Reigns addressed the speculations about his availability on Instagram and said that he was opting out amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Triple H commented that Roman’s battle with cancer, the situation makes him ‘more susceptible to something’.

“You know, there are various talents, and I don’t wanna get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that’s a must-see event, but we don’t like to take precautions with our talent, any more so than we need to, and all of our talents are in this in a voluntary capacity. If they don’t want to be a part of this, they feel there’s a risk, for whatever reasons, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don’t have to be here.”

“Nothing is held against them for that. Same with our crew and everybody else. We don’t want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable.”

Braun Strowman replaced Roman in that match against Goldberg.