Wrestling and weightlifting federations set to be recognised by sports ministry

other-sports

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

The sports ministry on Saturday filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court informing the court of its decision to give recognition to wrestling and weightlifting federations. The Wrestling Federation of India and Indian Weightlifting Federation will be the first among the 57 derecognized National Sports Federations to get their recognition back.

“It is submitted that the Answering Respondent has decided to renew the recognition of Indian Weightlifting Federation and Wrestling Federation of India for one year with effect from the date of issue of the proposed letters to be issued to the above two NSFs,” as per the affidavit filed by Raju Bagga, under-secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

It will come as a huge relief for the NSFs that were derecognized by the sports ministry in June as per direction of the Delhi High Court. The withdrawal of recognition meant the federations were unable to receive government grants or initiate any of their normal activities like organizing camps or hosting or participating in tournaments.

The remaining NSFs will still have to wait for some more time before they get their recognition back. The sports ministry will be thoroughly screening their constitution checking their compliance with the sports code before informing them the High Court of its decision to recognize the federations.

The government had granted 57 NSF’s provisional annual recognition till September 30. However, on the intervention of Delhi High Court, which is hearing a 2010 PIL filed by lawyer and sports activist Rahul Mehra on non-compliance of sports code by the NSFs, the government had to withdraw its circular.

Unable to get a favourable decision in the Delhi High Court, the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association moved the Supreme Court to get a stay on the t order. The Supreme Court said the ministry doesn’t have to take High Court permission to renew or grant annual recognition but intimate the court on what basis the annual recognition was granted.