Raksha Bandhan 2026: Pet love is making paw-fect rakhi designs stand out

On Raksha Bandhan today, it’s not just the human siblings who are getting pampered. New designs in pet rakhis are wooing pet parents to shop for quirky themes to ensure their fur babies feel loved, too! Rakhis for doggos and cattos in quirky themes are winning over hearts of pet lovers.

Boof by Bella's Green Fetch Ball Rakhi for dogs | Price: ₹399 (Photo: Boof by Bella/Website)

“Initially when we started making rakhis for pets about three year ago, no one ordered these as much and even our own family laughed at the concept,” recalls Kalkaji-based Chaitali Abrol, founder of Boof by Bella, adding, “This year, in the past two months we have sold around 400-500 rakhis for pets. Many buyers, even from abroad such as Canada, ordered in bulk for all the furry friends in their family... Guess the demand for pet rakhis have increased because people are including their pets in every festival just like family functions.”

Tonoto by Shivi Bist's Rescue Baby Pet Rakhi for rescued dogs and cats | Price: ₹499 (Photo: Tonoto by Shivi Bist/Website)

Shoppers in this specific realm have developed a keen eye for quirky concepts. “We have rakhis with fun slang such as Tricks for Treats, Top Dog, Bed Hog, and Rescue Baby," shares Noida-based Ruchit Dugar, co-founder and CEO of Tonoto by Shivi Bist. He adds that pet rakhis are one of their top-selling categories, “All our rakhis are hand-embroidered to ensure these don’t irritate the skin. These are mostly in pastel colours, majorly in blue, as pets especially dogs see and understand blue colour better.”

With All My Paw (WAMP)'s Sock Thief Pet Neck Rakhi for furry siblings who won't spare your socks! | Price: ₹799 (Photo: With All My Paw (WAMP)/Website)

And for pet parents who want the Rakhi to last beyond the family photo, some brands are offering the festive thread a more wearable spin by creating rakhis like pet necklaces. “We launched festive neck ties for pets this year and among the 500 rakhi orders that we have delivered so far, just five have been regular pet rakhis. The rest were rakhi special neck-ties,” informs Sidhi Goel, co-founder, With All My Paw (Wamp).

Wrapinfur's Dog Pink Paw Rakhi | Price: ₹179 (Photo: Wrapinfur/Website)

Pet Set Go's Dog Rakhi for your doggo sibling who is your partner in crime | Price: ₹149 (Photo: Pet Set Go/Website)

Bone Crochet Rakhi for doggos available at Tilting Heads | Price: ₹349 (Photo: Tilting Heads/Website)

Little Tags' Custom Pet Line Art Rakhi | Price: ₹400 (Photo: Little Tags/Website)

Tann Trim's Tann Paw Vegan Leather Band | Price: ₹850 (Photo: Tann Trim/Website)