‘Totally devastated’: Wrestling universe mourns death of former WWE superstar Luke Harper

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 10:38 IST

It is a tragic day for wrestling fans as Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday. It was revealed by his wife Amanda that Huber was facing some lung issues and battling the problem for some time. But he succumbed to a non-[COVID-19] related lung issue on Sunday to shock the wrestling universe.

“My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love,” Amanda said in an Instagram post.

Huber was currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling where he performed as Brodie Lee. He headed a faction called The Dark Order but was kept off the weekly shows in the past few weeks.

AEW Owner Tony Khan paid tribute to Huber in a Twitter post.

“I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts,” Khan said on Twitter.

WWE also released a statement following his passing.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan also paid tribute to Huber.

“Totally devastated over the loss of Jon ‘Luke/Brodie. Such a great talent and awesome human being!” Hogan tweeted.

Other wrestling superstars also remembered Huber as they expressed their shock at the news of his passing.

During his run in the WWE, Huber won the Tag Team titles twice while also winning the Intercontinental Championship. After joining AEW, He won the AEW TNT Championship.