Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Other Sports / WWE has big plans for two RAW superstars in 2020 - Report

WWE has big plans for two RAW superstars in 2020 - Report

RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman sees both as big attractions. The current idea is for Murphy to play a strong heel with Black countering as a proper babyface.

other-sports Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:10 IST
Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy may have been big names in NXT but when it comes to the main roster, both superstars have found it hard till now to find a proper storyline. While Black was given a number of squash matches, Murphy had mixed results against some mid-card talents. However, this is all going to change soon as WWE are quite interested in both the superstars and they can be in line for a huge push in 2020.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman sees both as big attractions. The current idea is for Murphy to play a strong heel with Black countering as a proper babyface.

Black and Murphy are currently involved in a feud with Black winning their fight in TLC 2019. Their match was lauded by fans and experts alike and it also won the poll for ‘Match of the Night’ with over 70% of the votes.

During his stint in NXT, Black only lost a handful of matches and he eventually captured the NXT Championship. Murphy, on th other hand, was one part of the WWE NXT Tag Team champions and later, he went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship during his time on the 205 Live show.

Aleister Black has shown that he is adept at every aspect of professional wrestling. Black is a great wrestler with an intriguing character who enthralls the WWE Universe whenever he enters the arena. Black showed at WWE TLC that he is extremely tough after wrestling a whole match with blood streaming down his nose.

Murphy has also been a long time worker in WWE and his nickname ‘The Best Kept Secret’ actually suits him as not many people are aware of his immense talent. He has produced quality matches for a number of brands and if WWE eventually give him a push, he can be a top heel for RAW.

