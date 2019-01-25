WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 event will be held on Monday as the superstars of Monday Night RAW and Smack Down Live converge in on the Chase Field in Arizona to begin the road to Wrestle Mania 35, and there’s certainly plenty of action headed our way.

Let’s have a look at the action-packed Royal Rumble matches that fans shouldn’t miss.

1) 2019 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match

A tradition dating back to 1988, the high-stakes free-for-all event starts with two Superstars and other Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. Both the men and women will battle it out in the traditional 30-competitor, over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble matches with Wrestle Mania championship opportunities on the line. The winners will face the champion of his or her choice on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

2) Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor

The universal title picture took another swerve when Braun Strowman ripped the door off of Mr. McMahon’s limo during Monday Night Raw resulting in The Chairman stripping The Monster Among Men of his Universal Title bout against Brock Lesnar. Eventually, Balor won a Fatal 4-Way match and is now the No.1 contender to face Brock Lesnar at 2019 Royal Rumble. This puts Finn Balor in an interesting spot considering he was removed from this exact match one year ago in favour of Strowman and Kane.

3) WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will once again go to war with a determined AJ Styles in another classic title fight at Royal Rumble 2019. Although AJ Styles fell short in the rematch at WWE TLC, The Phenomenal One is laser-focused on reclaiming his title. AJ Styles is coming off an explosive Fatal 5-Way Match to earn the right to once again challenge Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble 2019. Will Styles finally get retribution on Bryan? Or will his chances at reclaiming the WWE Title prove fickle?

4) RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs Sasha Banks

Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women’s Championship against her toughest challenger, Sasha Banks. Banks became the No. 1 contender to the Raw women’s title when she defeated Nia Jax, and now will compete in one of the biggest matches of her career. Rousey herself is no pushover, she’s a former Olympian and UFC Champion and has also seamlessly made the transition from MMA to WWE.

5) Smack Down Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch, The Irish Lass Kicker will square off against Asuka for the Smack Down Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble event. This could be a final opportunity for Lynch to clinch the title that helped her ascend to the status of “The Man.” Meanwhile, The Japanese star won the inaugural all-female Royal Rumble match back in 2018 and now returns to the ‘Rumble as the Smack Down Women’s Champion.

Watch WWE Specials – Royal Rumble 2019 Kick Off Show

Live and Exclusive on Monday, 28th January 2019 at 3.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD and SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD (Hindi) channels

Watch WWE Specials – Royal Rumble 2019 Main Event

Live and Exclusive on Monday, 28th January 2019 at 5.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD and SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD (Hindi) channels

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:57 IST