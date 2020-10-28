1 killed, 27 injured in Munger clash

patna

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 03:48 IST

An 18-year-old man was killed and 27 others injured in a clash during the immersion of Durga idols late on Monday night in Munger town, police said. The injured include 20 policemen, they added.

While people present on the spot said that the police opened fire to control the crowd, officials alleged that the devotees participating in the procession fired at the security personnel.

Prakash Bhagat, a member of the Durga idol immersion committee said that over 50 idols were installed in the town out of which devotees took 15 for immersion at the Deendayal Chowk on Monday night.

Traditionally, the idols are immersed three days after Vijayadashami. However, in view of the first phase of assembly polls scheduled for Wednesday, the administration insisted on the immersion by 5 am on Tuesday.

According to people present on the spot, police personnel allegedly beat up devotees participating in the procession around midnight which sparked off a protest with the organisers and devotees demanding action against the personnel.

The devotees started pelting stones on the police which prompted a lathi charge, the locals in the area said.

Munger’s superintendent of police Lipi Singh, however, said, “The mob pelted stones and opened fire on police which led to the death of one person and injured 27 people including 20 policemen.” The deceased was identified as Anurag Kumar. One of his relatives, Sadhna Kumar, said that he was shot in the head.

At least 20 policemen, including SHOs of Sangarmpur, Kotwali, Kasim Bazar, Basudeopur police stations, were also injured, police officials said.

“Seven other persons received bullet injuries. One of them was rushed to Bhagalpur in critical condition,” the deputy superintendent of Munger Sadar hospital, Dr Niranjan, said.

The situation in the town and surrounding areas continued to be tense on Tuesday even after deployment of personnel from the Bihar Military Police (BMP) and paramilitary forces, apart from the district police officials.

“The police later took the help of public representatives to facilitate the immersion. We are seeking video footage from local residents,” Munger district magistrate Rajesh Meena said.

The Munger SP said police recovered three firearms, live cartridges and empty bullets from the scene of the clash.