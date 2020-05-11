e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 11 new Covid-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 707

11 new Covid-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 707

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

patna Updated: May 11, 2020 14:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
All 11 people who have tested positive in the state are male, from different districts.
All 11 people who have tested positive in the state are male, from different districts.(Santosh Kumar/ HT file photo )
         

Eleven more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 707, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

All 11 people who have tested positive in the state are male, from different districts.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

tags
top news
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In