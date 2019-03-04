2 dead, 2 hurt in celebratory firing at 3 Bihar weddings

A musician was shot dead by a guest, a 22-year old boy killed and another guest injured in celebratory firing, and a professional dancer injured, also in celebratory firing, in three separate incidents at weddings in Bihar on Sunday night.

The first incident, at Kanchan Nagar locaility of Bhabua town, the headquarters of Kaimur district, happened when an inebriated youth, angry over delay in playing a dance number of his choice, opened fire at the troupe members.

The shooter, Chandan Singh, was aiming at a female dancer who was slow to respond to his demand for a “Nagin” (snake) dance, but instead killed the banjo player, Dhirendra Ram, 40.

Ram, a resident of village Akashi in Rohtas district, died instantly. He is survived by four minor daughters.

Kaimur’s superintendent of police Dilnawaz Ahmed said Singh, a local, is on the run. Police recovered 11 empty cartridges, a sword and a bike from his house.

At Saharsa, a 22-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured in celebratory firing. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar alias Lallu Jha.

Saharsa sub-divisioonal police office, Prabhakar Tiwari,said: “Five persons have been taken into custody on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s father.”

“We are waiting for the statement of the injured boy undergoing treatment.”

The incident happened when some friends of the girl’s brother allegedly fired in celebration at the wedding venue .

In the third incident, a dancer of an orchestra troop was seriously injured in celebratory firing during a wedding function at Bagaha in West Champaran district.

Jitendra Prasad, station house officer (SHO) of Bagaha police station, said four people have been booked in connection with the incident.

“One of the accused has been arrested and a search is on for others,” the station house officer said.

The dancer, identified as Ratna Devi, was taken to the local subdivisional hospital, where doctors recovered six pellets from her body.

“Her condition is stable and she is out of danger,” said Dr K B Singh, a doctor at the hospital.

The incident happened at the wedding function at the house of Munna Sahani, who fired the shot from his licensed gun which has been seized by the police.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 22:56 IST